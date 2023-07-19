Citizens committee thanks all who supported village ordinance petitions

On behalf of the Committee for Equitable Tax Distribution, I’d like to thank the volunteers who tirelessly knocked on doors circulating the petitions and the hundreds of citizens who signed the petition for the adoption of Ordinance No. 36.06 (Shall the Village of Lake Orion adopt Ordinance No. 36.06, which repeals Ordinance No. 36.05, and ceases the capture of taxes from the Village of Lake Orion and other affected taxing authorities.)

Through their efforts, enough citizens signed, and had their signatures verified, to move the petition to it’s next step. The ballot language has been forwarded to Oakland County Elections Department for consideration for a future election.

The petition language was prepared with the assistance of an attorney and therefore we believe that the county’s opinion should favor the petition.

Thank you again to everyone involved.

Tom Patterson

Lake Orion