‘Christmas at the Movies’ lighted parade now accepting entries

Holly Jolly Folly fundraiser on Dec. 1

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

LAKE ORION — The Orion Lighted Christmas Parade is one of the largest lighted parades in Michigan and organizers are now accepting entries for this year’s festivities.

The Orion Area Parade Group’s “Christmas at the Movies” parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Village of Lake Orion.

“We are Michigan’s Biggest Lighted Christmas Parade,” said Bill Kokenos, president of the nonprofit parade group. “We would also like to announce that (Lake Orion Village Council President) Jerry Narsh is our Citizen of the Year and Lloyd and Kathy Coe (owners of Ed’s Broadway Gifts & Costumes) are the Special Grand Marshals.”

Community groups, service organizations, public safety departments, scouts, dance teams, marching bands, and others are welcome to register their group or float for the parade.

“We are expecting a record number of entries in the parade, as well as record crowds this year. Get a group together and enter the parade. This is a great time for everyone,” Kokenos said.

Visit the OAPG website for more information at www.orionlightedparade.com.

The annual Holly Jolly fundraiser begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Golling Buick-GMC, 1491 S. Lapeer Rd. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 1. Tickets are $50 per person or $480 for a table of 10.

The Holly Jolly Folly features live entertainment, beer and wine, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a meal catered by Italia Gardens.

“Funds raised through ticket sales, a silent auction and raffles helps fund the many costs the Orion Area Parade Group incurs to deliver a fun-filled lighted parade each year,” Kokenos said. “Tickets go very fast for this event so please plan ahead,” Kokenos said.