Christiane Daily

Christiane Hardman Daily passed away on Aug. 19, 2024 in North Carolina. She was born July 21, 1977 in Royal Oak, Mich.

Christiane is the daughter of Pam Daily and the late Denny Daily, the sister of Rob Daily and Holly Conrad and the aunt of Lukas and Jillian Conrad and Charlotte Daily.

A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church 171 W. Pike St., Pontiac, Mich. on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue league or pet shelter of your choice, as Christiane loved animals.

Thank you for all your loving support, Pam Daily and family.