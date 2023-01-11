Christ the Redeemer Church parishoners aid those in need during 10th annual St. Nicholas Project

By Karen Swietlik

Special Contributor to The Review

Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church completed its 10th annual St. Nicholas Project the first week of December.

The parish continues to spread hope and cheer by helping those in need.

Almost 400 parishioners volunteered to help approximately 30 non-profit organizations around the Detroit metro area.

Volunteers spent time baking cookies, cleaning and serving lunches at a soup kitchen, collecting and delivering gifts, putting together gift baskets and running a food drive.

Other projects included bell ringing for Salvation Army, packing candy bags, writing letters to the troops, donating and packing boxes that were mailed to service members in Japan and helping several local food banks.

Thank you to the community for your generosity for the donations made. We collected many items that people are not able to purchase with food stamps.

The church looks forward to continuing the tradition again next year.