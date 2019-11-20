Chief Jerry Narsh announces his retirement from the LOPD

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

It’s been 38 years since Jerry Narsh donned the LOPD uniform and nearly 19 years since he’s been at the helm of the department when he took over as police chief in 2001.

Now, Narsh is preparing for a new stage, what he feels may be the final stage of his police career, and has accepted the position as police chief for the Village of Holly.

He announced Nov. 13 that he would be stepping down as Lake Orion’s police chief, leaving behind a legacy marked with service and devotion to the community.

Narsh’s last day with the Lake Orion Police Department will be Dec. 7, when he drives the 1941 police car in the Lighted Christmas Parade, as he has done for all of Lake Orion’s parades.

“I don’t care if you’ve been here 60 years, when you leave it’s still going to hurt if you put your heart into it,” Narsh said. “I can never put into words the love and appreciation I have for this community and the men and women I serve with on this department. What has been humbling and rewarding is the love and appreciation the community of Lake Orion and the LOPD family has given back to me.”

Lt. Harold Rossman will serve as acting police chief until the council appoints someone to the position fulltime, village Manager Joe Young said.

Narsh officially begins working in Holly on Dec. 9. The Holly Village Council voted unanimously to hire him as the new police chief at its Nov. 12 meeting.

The Holly Area Chamber of Commerce will host a public swearing-in at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 with a “Meet the Chief” reception immediately following at The Holly Vault, 202 S. Saginaw St. Lake Orion residents are invited to attend this event. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

Narsh was eligible to retire fire years ago, but said he wanted to stay with the department and oversee the transition into the new facility at 21 E. Church St. and make sure his staff was fully equipped and prepared to lead.

The Village of Holly Police Department has 10 fulltime and seven part time officers and Holly is twice the size of Lake Orion in population and area, Narsh said.

The LOPD has four fulltime, 11 part time and 20 reserve officers and covers 1.3 square miles with a population of more than 2,900.

Leaving Lake Orion is bittersweet for Narsh. He’s been with the LOPD for nearly four decades, he and his family still – and will continue to – live in Lake Orion.

And family played a part in his decision, he says. Narsh, 60, said he will be able to collect his pension from the LOPD while working in Holly, allowing him to invest so that when he does retire in four to five years, he and his wife, Amanda, can enjoy time traveling. They have five sons, a grandchild and another on the way – grandparent duty will follow.

Among the many organizations that Narsh participates in are the North Oakland Community Coalition, Orion Area Youth Assistance, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Oakland County Police Chiefs, the Specialty Team at the 52/3 District Court and he is on the Orion Area Chamber Board of Directors.

He’s proud of the work he’s done with the Kids & Kops program, supporting area youth and instituting a Kids & Kops fun night twice a month at Blanche Sims Elementary from November through March.

He’s also amped up the LOPD’s Shop with a Hero program, helping scores of area children each year have a merrier Christmas. With his friend, John Ball, associate pastor at Lake Orion United Methodist Church, he also started the Clergy, Cops & Kids fundraiser to support the Lake Orion Police Association’s programs and the church’s community outreach programs.

These programs will continue under the new LOPD leadership, Narsh said, adding he’s confident that he’s leaving good, qualified people who love the community and community policing to watch over Lake Orion.

But professionally, Narsh said it was time to move over and let someone else take over and he assures everyone in Lake Orion that they’re in good hands with the LOPD team.

“They are fully ready and equipped to carry on the highest level of public safety and community policing going forward. All of our programs and initiatives will continue under their care and leadership,” he said.

Narsh didn’t start his career in law enforcement. He first began working in a General Motors factory, and even flew a plane for GM to pick up and deliver parts. All that time in the factory and the solitary time in the air led him to realize one thing, he says. “I wanted to be able to work with people.”

So, when a friend who was a police officer invited him for a ride-a-long, it seemed like a good idea.

“It intrigued me enough to walk into the LOPD and ask if they had a reserve officer program,” he said.

After a 30-minute meeting with then-Police Chief Ed Sparkman, he was hired as a reserve officer. He was 22 at the time. At 23 he went into the police academy and began working for the LOPD while still working at GM.

“I always knew that this (law enforcement) is right where god wanted me to be,” Narsh said. “The Holly position came open and I knew that was where I needed to be, but I’m LOPD to the bone.”

As he prepares to leave his post early next month, Narsh has a wish he hopes everyone will embrace:

“Life is short, life is a gift. Please be kind and patient with one another. I start every day with this prayer: ‘Lord, help me leave this day better than I found it.’ What a world we would have if we all achieve that,” he said.