Celebrate Natl. Library Week at the Orion Twp. Public Library

The Orion Township Public Library will be celebrating National Library Week on their website from April 4 to 10 with fun and unique virtual services and programs.

National Library Week highlights the essential role that libraries and their staff play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.

This year’s theme ‘Welcome to your library’ promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discover and exploration.

“We offer a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home, including digital collections with cloudLibrary, hoopla, kanopy, and OverDrive/Libby,” said Karen Knox, library director in a press release. “There are also many other online resources for information on a wide variety of topics from homework help to business and careers to online learning with LinkedIn Learning and more.”

During these hard times, libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and wi-fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.

“We are supporting the community with virtual services such as Little Lit (story time), book discussion groups, English Language Learning conversation groups, and many other virtual programs, as well as ‘take and make’ programs which are available to pick up,” said Knox. “We also started a ‘Grab & Go’ service on March 15, 2021, allowing patrons to visit for no more than 45 minutes, while continuing safety precautions as required by MDHHS and curbside pickup is also still available.”

Throughout the week, public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting orionlibrary.org, and following the OTPL on social media using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

For more information, visit the Orion Township Public Library at 825 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48362, orionlibrary.org or call 248-693-3000.