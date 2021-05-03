Cary Patrick McEvers, 54, of Lake Orion

Cary Patrick McEvers of Lake Orion passed away on April 29, 2021. He was 54.

Cary is the beloved husband of Lori Ann McEvers for 24 years; dear brother of Cheryl Kruse, Cathy (Larry) Sherrill, Connie Barnes, Carl (Carrie) McEvers, Jason (Trisha) McEvers and Tracy (Chad) Germain; and dear son-in-law of Ben and Charlotte Darnell.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Carol McEvers, and his brother, Calvin McEvers.

Cary was the loving nephew of his Aunt Diane; loving uncle of Justina, Christine, Candace, Charlotte, Matthew, DaMonte, Collin, Lydia, Davis, Sierra, Calvin, Mia, George and Mack.

Cary was a devoted family man and friend who would do anything for anyone in need. He was a hard-working, jack-of-all-trades but was especially good at painting and landscaping. He loved hunting and fishing, being on the lake, dancing, singing karaoke and his cat Madi.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the First Congregational Church of Clarkston.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Masks will be required for those who attend.

Interment will be held at Stiles Cemetery, Lapeer, MI.

