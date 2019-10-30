Car catches fire on Flint St. — Orion Twp. Fire Dept. extinguishes blaze

LAKE ORION – A car caught fire at a small apartment building at 442 Flint St., on the southside of the street, shortly before 3:30 p.m. today.

The Orion Township Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly took control of the situation, with firefighters dousing the burning vehicle and an SUV next to the car.

Lake Orion police officers blocked off Flint Street, just west of Florence, and detoured traffic through the neighborhood. Traffic was also detoured at Hauxwell Drive.

The cause of the car fire was not immediately available, but a neighbor said a resident of the apartments had been working on the car, trying to get it running.

It does not appear that anyone was injured in the incident, but The Lake Orion Review could not immediately verify that information with authorities. A witness who lives near the scene said they did not see anyone injured in the incident.

The apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

The Review will update this story as more information becomes available.