Canterbury Village opens Fright Village through October

It’s that time of year, when haunted attractions open just in time for Halloween. This year, Canterbury Village is getting in on the fun with Fright Village, a brand-new attraction that consists of four separate Haunts, Phryte Doll Company- Factory Tour, Phryte Manor- Dead & Breakfast, Phryte Wing – Sunnydale Hospital and Phryte Gardens – Field of Screams.

Three of the Haunts take place in the Haunted Castle, which is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of the Phryte Family and those of a young girl and an older man, both of whom have made their presence known over the years at Canterbury Village and the fourth is an outdoor haunt behind the castle, Phryte Garden – Field of Screams.

Fright Village is open with limited capacity every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October with timed tickets starting at 8:00 p.m. and running every 15 minutes until 10:45 p.m. on Thursday’s, and 11:45 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and Halloween night.

For additional information and to purchase tickets visit www.frightvillage.com. — M.K.