Candace (Ensign) Singer of Lake Orion passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2021 due to complications after surgery.

She was born on February 1, 1942 to her parents, Wanda and Dean, in Port Huron, Michigan.

She lived with her mother and step-father, Harold Stevens, as she graduated from Port Huron High School and then Port Huron Junior College. She went on to attend Michigan State University, which is where she met her future husband, Joe Singer. They were wed on September 11, 1965.

In 1970, they moved to Cole Road in Lake Orion with their young son and later had another son to complete their family.

Candace was a stay-at-home mom with her sons for many years and then went back to work as they got older. She spent the last 10 years of her career working in the Assessing Department for Orion Township. Joe and Candace spent their retirement years in Lake Orion living in the White Oak neighborhood.

Candace very much cherished her family as she came from a small family as the only child of two only children.

Around the time she retired, she was blessed with four grandchildren within four years of each other. Those four grandchildren are all now in college having grown up to be wonderful adults, which made her so proud.

She is survived by her husband, Joe, and their two sons, Joe (Lisa) of Nashville, TN and Jake (Crissy) of Lake Orion. along with her grandchildren, Jessica, Kate (Jerrod Dutcher), Joey and Megan Singer.

Arrangements are being handled by Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion Chapel.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family only service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Orion-Oxford FISH Food Pantry.

