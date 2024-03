The family of Bruce Jacobsen will hold a Celebration of Life on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Paint Creek United Methodist Church, 4420 Collins Rd., in Goodison. A gathering with the family will begin at 10 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Bruce Jacobsen was born June 17, 1929 and passed away on Nov. 18, 2023.