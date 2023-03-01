Boys swim and dive team takes first at OAA White league meet

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Lake Orion High School’s boys swim and dive headed to Bloomfield Hills last week to compete in the OAA White division league meet where they went up against five other schools in their division.

The OAA White includes Farmington, Oxford, Bloomfield Hills, West Bloomfield and Athens High Schools.

The Dragons took first place with an overall score of 547, more than 100 points more than second place finishers, the Farmington Falcons, who scored 441; and 275 points ahead of the Oxford Wildcats who finished in third with 272 points.

This is the second year in a row the LOHS boys swim and dive team has won their division championship meet.

Lake Orion came out of the gate with a third place finish in the 200 meter medley relay. The team consisted of Aiden Perez, Wyatt Pawlaczyk, Henry Fokken and Sebastian Selem Carmona.

The 200 meter relay team consisting of Andrew Galben, Carmona, Pawlaczyk and Evan Fox also finished third, as did the 400 meter relay team which included Maddox LaMothe, Drew Bronczyk, Galben and Fox.

Fox took second place in the 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1:44.75. He also took first in the 500 meter freestyle with a time of 4:46.84.

In the 200 meter individual medley, Galben finished first with a time of 1:55.28. Galben also finished second in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 52.99.

LaMonthe added another third place finish in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 49.15.

In the 100 meter breaststroke, LaMonthe took first place with a time of 1:02.62 while Gavin Accardo took second with a time of 1:03.35.

Four Lake Orion Divers finished in the top six with Daniel Mathes taking second with a score of 322.10, Landon Shah in third with a score of 321.45, Keegan Heileman in fourth with a score of 314.75 and Matthew Schwarzenberger in sixth with a score of 276.90.

The boys prepare to head to the Division 1 State Championship meet next week on March 10 and March 11 at the Venema Aquatic Center in Grand Rapids.