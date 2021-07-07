Board of Education members McQuiston, Weidman recognized for years of service

President Jim Wiedman and vice president Birgit McQuiston of Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education were honored by the Oakland County School Board Association last month for their years of dedication and service.

Wiedman was recognized for his 20 years of service to the community on the school board and McQuiston recognized for her Michigan School Board Association Master Platinum Award after completing levels 1-5, 19 advanced level classes and a minimum of 813 education credits.

— Megan Kelley