Round up your furry (or maybe not so furry) friends for the annual Blessing of the Pets at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Blessings will take place on the front lawn. All animals are welcome: dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, horses, birds, you name it.

St. Joseph Catholic Church is located at 715 N. Lapeer Rd. For more information contact the Parish Secretary at 248-693-0440.