Blanche Sims staff celebrates exiting fifth graders

By on No Comment

Blanche Sims staff celebrates exiting fifth graders

Blanche Sims Elementary School staff members took time out of their day today to give their outgoing fifth graders the traditional “clap out” but with a twist. Fifth grade students rode in cars with family members around the bus loop waving goodbye to their teachers and their school. The “clap out” signifies the end of their elementary school days while giving them a proper send off to middle school.

Blanche Sims staff celebrates exiting fifth graders added by on
View all posts by mmkelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.