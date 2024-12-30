With great sadness, we announce the passing of our mother Barbara Ann Denis on Dec. 16, 2024. She was born on Aug. 25, 1941 in Pontiac.

Barbara was a longtime resident of Lake Orion. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Marvin Menefee Jr. and Raymond Larry Denis; and her son Jeffrey L. Buchanan. Barabara was a loving mother to Kelly (Karen) Buchanan of Lapeer and Angela (Alan) Allard of Orion; loving stepmother to Rick, Bill (Menefee), Denise Davis, Kim Walker, David Denis, Gary Denis, Patrick Denis, Michael Denis, Don Denis and Nan Denis; treasured Nan to Brad, Bryon (Antonette Howe), Aubrey (Simon) Morris, Corey, Kevin (Rei), Nihkolas (Christina) and Kaylyn; and beloved Gigi to Brad, Blake, Ella, Anna, Ava, Alaina, Silas, Parker, Charlotte, Cameron, Bastion, Eli, Ada and Leon.

Barbara loved to garden and fish, and she was a Lifetime Auxiliary Member of the American Legion Post 233.

Dates and times for a Celebration of Life will be announced soon.