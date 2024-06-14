Baldwin/Clarkston roads intersection closes until late August for roundabout construction

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — The Baldwin/Clarkston roads intersection closed Monday for construction of a new roundabout.

The approximately $3.6 million project will be paid for with federal funds, Road Commission for Oakland County and Orion Township dollars, according to the road commission.

The project includes construction of a roundabout, constructing a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant crosswalks at the roundabout that will connect to the existing pedestrian pathways; installing High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) pedestrian crosswalk signals at Baldwin Road crossings; improving the storm sewers and drainage; placing decorative concrete and curbs; installing intersection lighting; utility relocation; and tree removals.

Toebe Construction LLC of Wixom is the contractor for the project, which is expected to be completed in late summer, the road commission stated.

The intersection will close to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during construction and the road commission has recommended detours for motorists who need to drive through the area.

Baldwin Road detour: Baldwin Road to Indianwood Road to Joslyn Road to Waldon Road, back to Baldwin Road and vice versa.

Clarkston Road detour: Baldwin Court/West Baldwin to Baldwin Road to Indianwood Road to Joslyn Road, back to Clarkston Road and vice versa.

Pedestrian detour east of the intersection near Friendship Park: Clarkston Road to Yosemite Drive to Baldwin Road and vice versa.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees voted 6-0 in March to approve $50,000 to help expedite the timeline for completing the roundabout this summer, a move that township officials say is necessary to support residents, businesses and kids getting to and from school.

Construction would be completed by Aug. 16, according to a timeline from the road commission.

The agreement further specifies that any cost overages will be funded 100% by the county.

Baldwin Road has a traffic count of approximately 15,000 cars per day and east/westbound Baldwin has a traffic count of approximately 8,000 cars per day.

As part of the plan for improving the Baldwin/Clarkston intersection, the road commission has chosen to temporarily re-establish the Baldwin Court connection between Clarkston Road and Baldwin Road throughout the project’s duration.

Baldwin Court will be reopened to through traffic so cars can get through from Baldwin Road to Clarkston Road and to I-75 via Sashabaw Road.