Bad Axe man arrested after pointing a gun during road rage incident in Orion Twp.

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — A 35-year-old Bad Axe, Mich. man was arrested on felonious assault charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle during a road rage incident in Orion Township, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lapeer and Scripps roads at 4:22 p.m. on March 22 after getting a report of a man pointing a handgun at another driver.

The victim, who was not identified, told deputies that a white male driving a red Volkswagen pointed a gun at him after the victim honked his car horn at the suspect.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect and interviewed the man, who told deputies that “he may have” brandished his firearm during the road rage incident, the incident report stated.

Deputies located the handgun in the vehicle and took the driver into custody and transported him to the Oakland County Jail pending criminal charges being issued by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.