Authorities looking for suspect who exposed himself to two girls

Authorities are looking for a suspect who exposed himself to two girls in the Baldwin Commons plaza on S. Baldwin Road at around 4:04 p.m. Jan. 17, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

A 16-year-old girl told deputies that she and her friend saw an unknown man exposing himself while they were parked between Ulta and Kohl’s.

The suspect was described as a 45 to 55-year-old Hispanic male with black combed-over hair, no facial hair and no distinctive features. He was inside an older model black pickup truck with no tinted windows.

Deputies canvassed the area, but no suspect was located. The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation. – J.N.