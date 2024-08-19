August government and school board meetings

The Orion Township Board of Trustees meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 in the board room at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Rd.

The board meets regularly on the first and third Mondays of the month but canceled its Aug. 5 meeting due to the Aug. 6 Primary Election. For agenda packets, go to oriontownship.org.

The Lake Orion Village Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in council chambers at Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church St. The council meets regularly on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Agenda packets can be viewed at lakeorion.org.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the board room at the district Administration Building, 315 N. Lapeer St. For board meeting packets, go to lakeorionschools.org.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in council chambers at Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

Agenda packets are available at lakeorion.org. – J.N.