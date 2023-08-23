AU Foundation hosts summer cookout in Orion Township

The special needs community from all around Oakland county gathered last Sunday at Friendship Park when the AU special needs Foundation had their first summer cookout event.

The event allowed families to come out at their leisure and offered the same great variety of fun and activities for the kids to choose from. Mother nature was even on their side for this event showering them with plenty of sunshine and warmth for enjoying Friendship Parks amazing playground accommodations, said AU President and Founder Mary Vellucci.

It was an exceptionally great day for enjoying the water balloon toss and the ice cream cart geared for cooling off and hanging out friends and peers from the community, Vellucci said.

The event started with local illusionist Anthony Grupido stunning the crowd with his magic tricks.

Professional artist Gabriele Orza, turning kids faces into works of art. There was a special guest visit from Disney’s Moana, who not only visited with the kids and took memory photos, but made balloon characters for them as well.

Everyone from young to old had a great time! Even the amazing volunteers from the community were able to join in on the fun.

“A special thank you to Trevor Morgan and Frank Vellucci who kept the grill hopping all day for us. Bill Kokenos, who came out and gave fun prizes to all the kids putting smiles on their faces. And to all of our donors, volunteers, and sponsors, we couldn’t do what we do without all your incredible help and generous hearts. Thank you so much! When they say “it takes a village”, it truly does,” Vellucci said.

“Please come on out and join us for our next event, our annual Trunk or treat on Saturday October 21. All the details can be found on our website www.ausnf.org or on our Facebook page AU Special Needs Foundation.

“For anyone who can’t join us at our events but would still like to help out, you can by making a donation of any kind by either clicking on the donate tab or reaching out to mary@ausnf.org,” Vellucci said. — J.N.