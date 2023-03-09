Article generates renewed support for Free Meals program

I wish to thank the Oxford Leader and the Lake Orion Review for the wonderful Feb. 22 article regarding the Free Meals program at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.

Lake Orion Review Editor Jim Newell’s storytelling abilities are nothing short of masterful. He’s really gotten to know our team. He understands what we’re doing. He understands why we’re doing it. And he understands how we’re doing it.

Mr. Newell’s insightful and heartfelt article highlighted the incredible community support that enables us to continue feeding people of all ages. Community support is critical to our program. We rely on it for donations of money and food. We rely on it for volunteers. Mr. Newell’s story generated renewed interest in our work, which resulted in an increase in donations and volunteers.

I also wish to express my deepest gratitude to the Almont-based Four County Community Foundation (4CCF). Over the last two years, 4CCF has bolstered our efforts and awarded our program a total of $36,250 in grants. Without these grants, we wouldn’t have been able to feed so many individuals and families week after week.

We wish to thank everyone who has supported us and continues to support us as we strive to serve our neighbors.

For more information about the Free Meals program, please call me at 248-933-4579.

Connie Miller

Free Meals Team Leader

Oxford Village