Arctic Blast hits Lake Orion

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The winter weather was the woe of the Orion area – but the delight of Lake Orion Dragons who got another snow day off from school – on Monday, with 4-6 inches of snow, sub-zero temperatures and dangerous roads plaguing drivers.

Lt. Dan Toth, commander of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Twp. Substation, said the substation had received some calls for aid regarding the weather, such as people sliding off the road.

“Yeah, there’s been some increase, but it hasn’t been too bad. I know all of the schools closing definitely helped keep people safe,” Toth said, adding, “The newscasts have been pretty helpful” in informing drivers about the weather conditions.

“We’re all anxious about the weather report of freezing rain,” he said.

The frigid temperatures are expected to continue all week, with windchills on Tuesday plummeting to 13 degrees below zero and winds reaching 21 miles per hour, and wind chills of up to 32 degrees below zero forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Toth said the Orion Twp. deputies are driving their four-wheel drive vehicles right now.

If motorists see a police or other emergency vehicle with its lights flashing – such as aiding someone at an accident, or a vehicle that has slid off the road – slow down and give space to the emergency vehicles and be prepared to stop.

On Tuesday, Lake Orion Village Manager Joe Young said the Department of Public Works employees had essentially been working in shifts around the clock to keep the roads cleared and repair a broken watermain.

The DPW, which has five employees, plows village streets and parking lots and clears the crosswalk approaches.

“They’ve been here since 7 a.m. on Monday, with some breaks,” Young said. “They’ve been doing a great job keeping the roads safe for people. We’ve got compliments from our residents. They’re a very dedicated group.”

Coupled with ongoing efforts to keep the roads cleared, the cold also caused a watermain break on Highland Avenue, which the DPW repaired. There also was a watermain break on Bellevue last week, Young said.

“We monitor our own water system. The guys are trained to do repairs and fix watermain breaks,” Young said. “Once we finish the watermain (replacement) project, we won’t have to do this anymore, hopefully.”

The village is currently in phase 1 of a $10 million, multi-year project to upgrade its watermain system.

County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said, “Several county divisions are sharing information to help residents make it through the record cold temperatures.”

The Oakland County Health Division advises anyone who must go outdoors to dress properly to reduce the possibility of hypothermia and frostbite

Hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, can be fatal if not promptly detected and treated. The earliest sign of hypothermia is shivering, an indication that our body has begun to lose heat.

Other signs include confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Frostbite is the most common type of freezing injury.

With the expected wind chill early this week, frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes, according to the health division.

Check exposed skin for frostbite, especially the hands, feet, ears, nose and lips. Signs and symptoms include coldness, stinging, burning, throbbing and numbness. Look for skin that is hard, pale and numb to the touch. If hypothermia or frostbite is suspected, seek medical care immediately.