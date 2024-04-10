April brings first of four ‘NoHaz’ collection events

This year’s first NoHaz collection event is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakland County Service Center Campus located at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd.

The events allow Village of Lake Orion and Orion Township residents to dispose hazardous household waste for $15. Oxford Township and Oxford Village residents can dispose of items for free.

Additional collection events take place at the following locations from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

June 1, at Oxford Middle School, 1420 Lakeville Rd.

July 20, at Kensington Church, 4640 S, Lapeer Rd.

Sept. 14, at the Oakland County Service Center Campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd.

The NoHaz Consortium is a group of Oakland County communities that have come together to provide residents with a safe, reliable and environmentally-responsible way to dispose of household hazardous waste.

No commercial, contractor, business or institution waste will be accepted. All liquids must be in sealed containers five gallon size or smaller.

Items accepted include household cleaners, automotive items, computer and electronic items, yard and garden, home improvement and miscellaneous items such as carbon monoxide detectors, expired medications excluding controlled substances, fire extinguishers, flares, fluorescent lights, kerosene, thermometers and thermostats, needles/syringes (must be brought in a rigid/puncture proof container)

Registration is open for approximately three weeks before each event. To register and for more information, visit NoHaz.com. – J.G.