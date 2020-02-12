‘…and your little dog, too!’ Scripps thespians to perform ‘The Wizard of Oz, the Deleted Scene’

There may be “no place like home”, but is there more to that classic line than people know?

The Scripps Middle School thespians present “The Wizard of Oz, the Deleted Scene” during two performances beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 at Scripps Middle School, 385 E. Scripps Rd.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and children under age three are free. Tickets are available at the door before each performance.

While middle school students make up the cast and crew, high school students lead the production.

About four years ago, after cuts to the middle school drama program, the Lake Orion High School students stepped in to help run the middle school performances, said Carla Lindeen, recording secretary for the Lake Orion Theatre Boosters.

The play is directed by sophomore Lexi Davis and assistant director junior Jaden Wilson. Lady Mason in charge of costumes and makeup, while Abby Pordon leads the set construction and Drew Siering is in charge of props. – J.N.