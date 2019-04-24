American Legion continues Egg-cellent Easter tradition

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Kids zigzagged through Children’s Park, their little fingers quickly snatching up treat-filled plastic eggs in mad dash to fill their baskets to the brim. The smiles, the joy. The impending sugar rush.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 233 held their annual Easter activities, inviting local families to come and take part in the egg hunt and a pizza lunch at American Legion Post 233 on Saturday.

They even have a connection with the Easter bunny, who hopped in for photos with the kids.

“This is the largest turnout that we’ve ever had and I credit, in part, the DDA for helping publicize it. I also give great credit to the parents who took a look at the weather and could’ve stayed home,” said Sons of the American Squadron Commander Bob Gritzinger.

The squadron has held the annual Easter egg hunt for more than 20 years, with members and volunteers filling up around 1,200 eggs this year.

“It happens every year on the Saturday before Easter, so Easter Eve. It’s a major endeavor, between putting together the eggs and making sure we have the lunch together,” Gritzinger said.

After the egg hunt, families were invited to the Legion for lunch and more activities.

“It has been just a wonderful way to get people into the Legion, to look around. We’re a small but mighty organization trying to do more outreach into the community, and give people a better sense of some of the programs that we do,” Gritzinger said. “We’re very veteran-focused, but we’re also community-focused.”

The American Legion’s next events are on Memorial Day, including a wreath ceremony in Children’s Park and the parade in downtown Lake Orion.