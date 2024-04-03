Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities installs 100th ‘Save-A-Life Station’

Orion Twp. sheriff’s substation gets ‘Save a Life’ box

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY — The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities installed the 100th Save-A-Life Station on Friday at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Oxford Township Substation also has a box available.

Located at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd. Bldg. 38 E, the box provides the community with free and open access to items including Narcan doses, safe-disposal kits and informational resources like Narcan-administration-training videos, according to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff’.

A total of 18,541 doses of naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, have been distributed through the stations resulting in over 137 reported reversals. The boxes are refilled weekly to ensure that more than 10,000 free doses are available to the community at any time.

The Alliance began installing the boxes in April of 2023 to reach their goal of installing 100 boxes throughout the county in the effort’s first year.

The box was installed at an event hosted by The Alliance, Oakland Community Health Network and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to celebrate the 100th installment of a Save-A-Life Station in Oakland County on March 29.

Locations of 12 other boxes that will be installed at Sheriff’s Office Substations throughout the county can be found by visiting https://www.oakgov.com/government/sheriff/law-enforcement/substations.