ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NORTH OAKLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

PARKING LOT PROJECT

VILLAGE OF OXFORD, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

Sealed Proposals for the construction of the NORTH OAKLAND TRANSPORTATION

AUTHORITY PARKING LOT PROJECT will be received at the North Oakland Transportation

Authority Offices, 675 S. Glaspie, Oxford, MI 48371 until June 8, 2023 @ 10:00 am, local

time.

The project includes the following general components:

– Removal of the existing HMA parking lot

– Aggregate base and HMA installation in the existing and expansion parking areas

– Stormwater Drainage Improvements

– Landscape, Lighting, and other miscellaneous site improvements

Each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has or may have against the Owner, the

Architect/Engineer, and their respective employees, arising out of or in connection with

the administration, evaluation or recommendation of any bid.

Each Proposal must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in the amount

of five (5%) percent of the total bid price. Certified Checks should be payable to the

North Oakland Transportation Facility.

Plans and Specifications will be available beginning on May 23, 2023 and may be

viewed on the Sharpe Engineering, Inc. website (www.sharpe-engineering.com). It is

the responsibility of the Bidder to obtain, review, and submit all required bid documents

and addenda. The North Oakland Transportation Authority and Sharpe Engineering will

not be responsible for Bidder’s failure to comply with the bid requirements.

Technical questions regarding the plans and/or specifications should be directed to

Sharpe Engineering (Project Manager: Jim Sharpe) at 248.877.2102.

The North Oakland Transportation Authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or

all bids, to waive informalities or errors in the bidding process, and to accept any bid

deemed to be in the best interest of the Township, including bids that are not for the

lower amount. Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty (60) days.

FOR: Lynn Gromaski, Executive Director

North Oakland Transportation Authority

675 S. Glaspie

Oxford, MI 48371

BY: Jim Sharpe

Sharpe Engineering, Inc.

101 N. Washington

Oxford, MI 48371