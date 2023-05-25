ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
NORTH OAKLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY
PARKING LOT PROJECT
VILLAGE OF OXFORD, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN
Sealed Proposals for the construction of the NORTH OAKLAND TRANSPORTATION
AUTHORITY PARKING LOT PROJECT will be received at the North Oakland Transportation
Authority Offices, 675 S. Glaspie, Oxford, MI 48371 until June 8, 2023 @ 10:00 am, local
time.
The project includes the following general components:
– Removal of the existing HMA parking lot
– Aggregate base and HMA installation in the existing and expansion parking areas
– Stormwater Drainage Improvements
– Landscape, Lighting, and other miscellaneous site improvements
Each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has or may have against the Owner, the
Architect/Engineer, and their respective employees, arising out of or in connection with
the administration, evaluation or recommendation of any bid.
Each Proposal must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in the amount
of five (5%) percent of the total bid price. Certified Checks should be payable to the
North Oakland Transportation Facility.
Plans and Specifications will be available beginning on May 23, 2023 and may be
viewed on the Sharpe Engineering, Inc. website (www.sharpe-engineering.com). It is
the responsibility of the Bidder to obtain, review, and submit all required bid documents
and addenda. The North Oakland Transportation Authority and Sharpe Engineering will
not be responsible for Bidder’s failure to comply with the bid requirements.
Technical questions regarding the plans and/or specifications should be directed to
Sharpe Engineering (Project Manager: Jim Sharpe) at 248.877.2102.
The North Oakland Transportation Authority reserves the right to accept or reject any or
all bids, to waive informalities or errors in the bidding process, and to accept any bid
deemed to be in the best interest of the Township, including bids that are not for the
lower amount. Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty (60) days.
FOR: Lynn Gromaski, Executive Director
North Oakland Transportation Authority
675 S. Glaspie
Oxford, MI 48371
BY: Jim Sharpe
Sharpe Engineering, Inc.
101 N. Washington
Oxford, MI 48371