‘A Night of Blues’ concert benefits the Lions Club’s programs

It’s a night of great music and laughs as the Lake Orion Lions Club hosts “A Night of Blues” concert on Aug. 13.

“The headliner is legendary hall of fame blues guitarist John Watkins and the John Watkins Band. Opening the night of music is mid-Michigan favorite Papa Kiska and the Vortex Jazz & Blues Band,” said Lions spokesperson JoAnn Van Tassel.

The gates open at 6 p.m., and comedienne and emcee Melissa Hager, the funny farm girl from Frankenmuth, gets the evening rolling at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person and are available at facebook.com/Lake Orion Lions. A flyer with a QR code will also be posted on The Lake Orion Review website, lakeorionreview.com, and Facebook page. Children age 15 and younger are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Food, wine, beer and soft drinks will be available at the show, but outside food and beverages are not permitted.

There is no reserved seating for the evening and is first come, first choice of seating location. The Lions encourage people to bring their camp chair and/or lawn blanket and enjoy a fun evening, Van Tassel said.

Concert proceeds benefit the Lake Orion Lions Christmas basket project, Leader Dogs for the Blind and the Lions Bear Lake Camp for Blind and Visually Impaired Youth.

More information is available at lakeorionlions.org.

Wildwood Amphitheater is at 2700 Joslyn Ct. – J.N.