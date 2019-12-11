‘A Family Game Night Christmas’ parades through downtown LO

Connect on Linked in

The Orion Lighted Parade Group presented the 2019 ‘A Family Game Night Christmas’ parade on Saturday evening in downtown Lake Orion.

The parade is one of the largest lighted parades in Michigan, featuring nearly 100 entries — floats, performers, community groups and holiday-themed entertainment for the entire family.

For more on the Lighted Parade, visit orionlightedparade.org.

Golling Buick GMC held the Holly Jolly Folly, the signature fundraiser for the parade, on Friday evening at the dealership.

See page 16 for Holly Jolly Folly photos.

See next week’s issue for even more holiday-themed photo coverage.

Online: lakeorionreview.com. — J.N.

For more photos see Dec. 11 issue of The Lake Orion Review.