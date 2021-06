A man has sustained minor injuries and damaged his vehicle after driving his vehicle off Elizabeth Street and hitting a small tree alongside the street.

And a cigarette appears to be the cause of the crash.

Lake Orion police went to Elizabeth Street west of Anderson Street at 2:27 p.m. June 18 and met with the driver, who told them he dropped his cigarette before running off the road.

Police issued the man a citation for the crash.

— J.N.