No parking meters in downtown Lake Orion

If downtown Lake Orion goes to paid parking I will never shop or visit downtown again. There are lots more businesses nearby that will gladly take my money and not charge me to park.

Bill Bader

Orion Township

Editor’s note: The Lake Orion Village Council received a presentation from Municipal Parking Service (MPS) on metered parking during its Nov. 27 meeting. Council members expressed interest in receiving feedback from the community before moving forward.

Council voted unanimously to authorize village Manager Darwin McClary to draft a proposal and parking map with MPS in order to provide as much information as possible at a public forum that would be held at a later date.