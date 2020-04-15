Lake Orion Flower & Art Fair officially canceled for 2020

The annual Flower & Art Fair in downtown Lake Orion has been officially canceled for this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority announced the event’s cancelation on April 15, via email.

“The Downtown Development Authority board has made the difficult decision to cancel the Lake Orion Flower & Art Fair amid the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. As we look to the future we know that the 2021 Flower & Art Fair will be bigger and better than ever,” the DDA update stated.

The Flower & Art Fair is held the Friday and Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend in May. The DDA had moved the fair to the end of May before the board made the decision to cancel the event altogether.

Questions about the Flower & Art Fair, or regarding other downtown events, can be emailed to the Lake Orion DDA at events@downtownlakeorion.org. The DDA office is closed to the public, but can be reached at 248-693-9742. Online: downtownlakeorion.org.

Vendors who have paid for booth space at the fair will receive check refunds for the full price paid less the $5 processing fee, said DDA Events Coordinator NJani Payne.