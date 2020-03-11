Supervisor to highlight Orion’s people, businesses and what’s to come

Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett’s 2020 State of the Township address begins at 8:30 a.m. April 15 at Woodside Bible Church, 2500 Joslyn Rd.

The address is free to attend and open to the public. A reception will follow the address.

Barnett’s address – this will be his eighth address – typically highlights the people, businesses, projects and developments over the past year, as well as looking forward to what is in the works for the upcoming year.

The State of the Township is always an extravagant production, with slideshows and interactive presentations, pre-recorded video clips, interviews with area residents and students and guests.

Hundreds of people attended Barnett’s address last year, which highlighted the people, businesses and projects that shaped the community and emphasized that Orion Township is a safe community, attractive to business development and offers plenty of “quality of life” and recreational amenities for residents.

The Lake Orion Review will have coverage of the 2020 State of the Township address in the newspaper and on our website, lakeorionreview.com. – By Jim Newell