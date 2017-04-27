Where’s the Orion Goats?

Darn! I was all primed and set to patrol my section of the Polly Ann Trail, near Round Lake, when I was told that the goats are in Oxford. What a bummer!

— Daisy Dog Heslip

Orion Twp.

Editor’s Note: This is in reference to the article “Grazing the trail: goats munch along Polly Ann Trail” in the April 12, 2017 issue of The Lake Orion Review.

The goats started in the Oxford portion of the trail, and will make their along the Polly Ann Trail muncing everything in sight. Rest assured, they are working their way to the Orion portion of the Polly Ann Trail. Watch your toes.