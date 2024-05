Lake Orion Boys Volleyball split their two Crosstown Showdown matches with Clarkston last week. The Dragons ruled at Clarkston High School last Friday with a 3-2 win, winning the first two games, 27-25 and 25-14, and winning the tie-breaker fifth game 15-10. The Dragons lost to the Wolves at home on Thursday, 3-1. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price.