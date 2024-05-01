Orion Twp. woman arrested after pulling a gun on boyfriend during argument

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — An Orion Township woman was arrested and arraigned on felonious assault charges after pulling a handgun on her boyfriend during an argument, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 200 block of Songbrook Lane at 10:31 p.m. April 21 after receiving a call of a felonious assault involving a handgun that had just occurred.

As deputies pulled into the condominium complex they saw a red sedan, which had been mentioned in the 911 call, trying to leave the complex. Deputies stopped the vehicle and found the armed suspect, a 26-year-old Orion Township woman, in the car with the victim, a 20-year-old Detroit man.

An investigation revealed that the incident began as an argument between the couple and escalated into the woman pulling a weapon on her boyfriend, the report stated.

The weapon was confiscated, the suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending a prosecutor warrant being issued.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for felonious assault with a firearm. The woman was arraigned in front of a magistrate at the 52/3 District Court in Rochester Hills, according to the report.