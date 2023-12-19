Ernest Baker, 97, of Rochester, Michigan

Ernest Waldo Baker, Jr., Age 97 of Rochester, died December 18, 2023.

Ernest was the loving husband of the late Joan Elaine Bauman and the late Mary Louise Vlasov-Baker. Dear father of Michael (Kathleen) and the late Robert (Jane). Grandfather of Matthew, Emily (Leman), Blaine (Lindsay), Bradley (Monique), and Reid (Ines). Great grandfather of Liv, Elle, Dean, Wyatt, Leo, and Jubilee.

Following his discharge from the U.S. Army in 1948, he began his career in the advertising agency business with Zimmer & Keller, Inc. in Detroit. He founded the E.W. Baker, Inc. advertising agency in 1964. In 1990 his agency was acquired by Omnicom Group, Inc. Ernie managed the advertising for many Michigan companies, including, Standard Federal Bank; Huron Cement, Detroit Tigers, Michigan Apple, and Stanley Door Systems, to name a few. During his career he served and chaired on many Advisory Boards, Panels and Committees. His autobiography “A 50 year Adventure in the Advertising Business” was published by Wayne State University Press.

Ernie was inducted into the Adcraft Club of Detroit’s Hall of Fame in 2011. He served as Commander of North Oakland VFW Post 334 and as Post Adjutant. He was named Lake Orion Veteran of the Year in 2019.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2023 with a VFW Poppy and Military Service at 7 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion.

