‘Nain Rouge’ films at LO Village Hall

“Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge” continued filming today at the Lake Orion Village Hall. The atmospheric shoot inside council chambers featured Lake Orion Police Department Police Chief Jerry Narsh (Character Name: Chief Anthony Romano) trying to calm angry citizens, many of whom are Orion residents volunteering to be extras in the film.

The movie is produced by the Detroit Film Company and is set in a fictional Lake Orion using local extras and locales. For more on the film, see the Oct. 4 issue of The Lake Orion Review or visit www.facebook.com/NainRougeFilm. The film is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2018 and The Review will keep readers informed once an exact release date is announced. Oct. 4 article: http://lakeorionreview.com/angry-mob-storms-village-hall/