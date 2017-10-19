‘Nain Rouge’ films at LO Village Hall

By on No Comment

“Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge” continued filming today at the Lake Orion Village Hall. The atmospheric shoot inside council chambers featured Lake Orion Police Department Police Chief Jerry Narsh (Character Name: Chief Anthony Romano) trying to calm angry citizens, many of whom are Orion residents volunteering to be extras in the film.

The movie is produced by the Detroit Film Company and is set in a fictional Lake Orion using local extras and locales. For more on the film, see the Oct. 4 issue of The Lake Orion Review or visit www.facebook.com/NainRougeFilm. The film is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2018 and The Review will keep readers informed once an exact release date is announced.  Oct. 4 article: http://lakeorionreview.com/angry-mob-storms-village-hall/

DSC_0612

Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh plays Lake Orion Police Chief Anthony Romano in the film.
Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh plays Lake Orion Police Chief Anthony Romano in the film.
Cinematographer Istvan Lettang films the scene as Director/Producer Sam Logan Khaleghi (center, white shirt) gives direction and calls for "Action."
Cinematographer Istvan Lettang films the scene as Director/Producer Sam Logan Khaleghi (center, white shirt) gives direction and calls for “Action.”
Inside Lake Orion Village Hall with the cast, crew and extras of 'Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge.'
Inside Lake Orion Village Hall with the cast, crew and extras of ‘Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge.’
The crew used external natural light, interior lamps and a fog machine to create the atmospheric setting inside Lake Orion Village Hall.
The crew used external natural light, interior lamps and a fog machine to create the atmospheric setting inside Lake Orion Village Hall.

DSC_0603

Carol Linee (front row, from left), Brianne Badalamente and Deborah Wright play angry townspeople in the film.
Carol Linee (front row, from left), Brianne Badalamente and Deborah Wright play angry townspeople in the film.

‘Nain Rouge’ films at LO Village Hall added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.