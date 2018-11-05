Cline, Edward C.; 74, of Oxford

Edward Collin Cline; of Oxford, passed peacefully on Friday, November 2, 2018 from a tragic auto accident the night before. He was 74-years-old. Ed was one of four children of Edward Louis & Eva Mae Cline. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Karen, his step-children Jeff Stone (Susie) of Dryden, Heather Dalling (Brian) of Oxford, Kristine Cody (Joel) of Springfield Township, grandchildren Shelby, Abigail, Blake, Paige, Lauren, Brett, and Brady, and Great-granddaughter, Adalyn.

A 1962 graduate of a Detroit High School, Ed began working for the Chrysler Corporation as a tool maker. A resident of Sterling Heights, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Central Michigan University where he then worked in the seating department as a quality assurance lab technician. After moving to Oxford and earning his Master’s Degree in Management from Central Michigan University, he completed his 40 year career as a Chrysler employee as a buyer in Mopar Service Parts department at the Mopar Headquarters in Centerline, MI.

Ed served in Vietnam as an MP in the Army; his commitment to his brothers in arms reinforced by his voluntary return to Vietnam following the death of his youngest brother, Robert Louis Cline, and then in the Air Force Reserves out of Selfridge Air Force Base. Ed was a very active member of the Oxford VFW Post 334 until his death. As a member of the VFW, Ed served as the Junior Commander and was a leader in collecting donations for Buddy Poppy Drives, fundraising, and spending time with local Oxford students sharing stories from his experiences in the military. Ed provided service for families of other veterans through a variety of ways including serving on the honor guard at military funerals and recognition ceremonies.

Ed had a deep love of animals and had an uncountable number of pets throughout his life, including cats, dogs, birds, and a monkey named JoJo. He was deeply sensitive, especially to those that could not defend themselves, so animals and children were his natural companions. His most recent pair of dogs, a smiling Pit Bull mix named Daisy and a spunky Yorkshire Terrier named Charlie, tragically lost their lives with him. Ed volunteered in Oxford Community Schools in the Junior Achievement Program where he led inspirational and motivating mentorship within the classrooms.

Ed was a “tinkerer” and enjoyed working in his pole barn on his collection of antique cars. This is where much of his most recent time was spent with fellow car enthusiasts. You could often find him sitting in his recliner in his garage with a Coca-Cola in his hand, and his satellite radio tuned to classic radio shows where he enjoyed titles such as “The Shadow,” “Boston Blackie,” and “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar,” surrounded by his cats and dogs.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. with a service performed by the North Oakland VFW Post 334 at 6 p.m. Visitation will also take place on Wednesday, November 7th from 10 – 11 a.m.

Family and friends will again meet at the funeral home on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 10 – 11 a.m. where a funeral procession will be formed. At 11 a.m. the funeral procession will make its way to Great Lakes National Cemetery where military honors will be rendered at 12:30 p.m.