Calling all LOHS Graduates — Class Reunions

Several class reunions are planned for Lake Orion graduates this summer.

All Class Reunion. The first reunion of the summer will be held for all Lake Orion Community Schools alumni from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. June 20. This event is at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1400 Orion Road, Lake Orion. The cost is $15/person. Send your check to: June Smith, 861 W. Clarkston Rd., Lake Orion 48362.

LOHS Class of ’68 Reunion. The class of 1968 is hoping for a good turnout of graduates when they hold their class reunion June 29. All the specifics of the event can be found by joining lake orion class of 68 on facebook or emailing lakeorionclassof68@gmail.com.

LOHS Multi-Class Reunion. All the alumni of LOHS are getting together July 20-21. From 6 p.m. until midnight July 20, alumni will converge upon downtown Lake Orion to shop, eat and listen to music. Start the night off at the American Legion, 164 S. Broadway St., to pick up a name tag before exploring the town.

On July 21 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., join your former classmates at Camp Agawam, 1301 Clarkston Rd, Lake Orion, for a fun relaxing day of reminiscing and sharing stories. There is a cost of $5 per car for parking. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for a donation; please bring a dish to pass. Silent auction items will be available and a 50/50 raffle will take place. The band Rock Candy will be performing so bring your dancing shoes.

LOHS class of ‘88 Reunion. Those graduating from Lake Orion in 1988 will celebrate 30 years on Aug. 4, 7 p.m. until midnight. The reunion will take place at Lockhart’s BBQ, 37 E. Flint Street, in downtown Lake Orion. Details are still being ironed out but sign up for all the updates on fb at LOHS class of ‘88 Reunion. – J.O.