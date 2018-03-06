Bushman, Martin (Jim).; 85, formerly of Lake Orion

Martin (Jim) James Bushman; of Oxford and formerly of Lake Orion; was born June 14, 1932 and passed away March 6, 2018 at age 85.

Jim was the loving husband of the late Sheila for 58 years; and beloved father of James (Margie) of Waterford, Clark (Diane Biddinger) of Birmingham, Nora (Carl) Chadwell of Oxford and Mary (David) Dean of Lake Orion. He is also survived by many loving grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his bride Sheila and their son Robert.

Jim and Sheila were married in 1957 by Fr. George Ging at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion where Jim remained a lifelong member for the past 61 years.

The family will receive friends & family at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home on Thursday March 8, 2018 from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 9, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Judson Center – Lahser Respite House, 4410 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 48073 on behalf of Blake Bushman, grandson of Jim.

