A Mother’s Wish golf classic supports families dealing with breast cancer

The 5th annual “Win the Fight” golf classic in support of A Mother’s Wish is Aug. 11 and sponsors and participants are still needed.

The golf classic begins at 9 a.m. at Devil’s Ridge Golf Club with a shotgun start. Golfers will have access to the driving range and practice green prior to tee time, a continental breakfast, lunch at the turn and two beverage tickets.

A full buffet will be served when all rounds of golf are complete. Golfers will have their chance to bid buy raffle tickets for the Chinese raffle items and 50/50 raffle.

Tom Weaver of A Mother’s Wish said there spots for 36 hole sponsors, two on each hole.

Before her death in 2008, Kathy Luby initiated the idea for a foundation, which served the needs of families struggling with the day-to-day impact of breast cancer.

As a legacy to Kathy, A Mother’s Wish, a (501)(c)(3) foundation, was created by her close friends to ease the burden of this journey for local families.

The goal is to have at a minimum 36 foursomes and 36 hole sponsorships. The cost for golfers and hole sponsorships is $120 each. Additionally, beverage cart sponsorship is $500 each. Corporate sponsorships are available.

To register or for more information, visit www.amotherswishmichigan.com. – J.N.