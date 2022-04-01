William ‘Bill’ Fisher, 80, of Surprise, Ariz.

William Francis “Bill” Fisher of Surprise, Arizona, died on March 11, 2021, after a short illness. He was 80 years old.

Bill was born in Detroit, MI on July 29, 1941 to William and Mary Fisher. The family moved to Lake Orion, MI in 1943.

He attended schools in Lake Orion and graduated from Lake Orion Community High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard picket ships stationed on the West Coast.

After his enlistment ended, Bill worked at various jobs in and around San Francisco.

In 1966, Bill married Marcy Shuman of San Francisco, and they lived in San Francisco and later Fremont, CA until his retirement in 2003. They then retired to Surprise, AZ, where Bill was an enthusiastic golfer and league bowler. Bill was also an avid reader, and when not otherwise engaged, he could always be found with a book or other reading material in hand.

Bill greatly enjoyed his trips to Michigan to visit family and friends, attend Lake Orion class reunions and, especially, to attend his mother’s 100th birthday celebration in 2015.

Bill is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marcy, and their daughter, Christina. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ready of Conway, MI and Kathleen Fisher (Don) of Alanson, MI, brother Michael, also of Alanson, MI, and niece, Nicole Fisher of Marquette, MI.

A Celebration of Life is planned for later this spring in Arizona.