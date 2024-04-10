Wild game dinner to benefit Lions Bear Lake Camp

METAMORA — Tickets are on sale now for the Lions Bear Lake Camp annual Buffalo & Boar Wild Game Dinner on April 27 at the Metamora Lions Club, 3790 N. Oak St.

Tickets to the dinner are $60 per person or $400 for a table of eight and include dinner, three drink tickets and entry into door prize drawings. There will also be bucket raffles and a silent auction. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. with the program running from 6-10 p.m.

Funds raised will go to Lions Bear Lake Camp on North Five Lakes Road in Mayfield Township. The camp provides an experience for special needs campers. Founded in 2000 and operated by the Lions Visually Impaired Youth Camp, a 501c3 nonprofit, the camp started with just 53 campers and has since served more than 2,220 campers. In addition to visually impaired youth camps, Bear Lake offers Camp Quality, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Juvenile Arthritis Camp, PBJ Foster Kid Camp, Sand Castles-Henry Ford Grievance Camp and several others.

Tickets for the Buffalo & Boar Wild Game Dinner can be purchased at www.bearlakecamp.org under the events tab, or at Metamora Golf & Country Club.

For more information, contact event chair Jack Patton at japlapelp@gmail.com or 248-535-9011.