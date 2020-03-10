VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION VILLAGE COUNCIL TEMPORARY MEETING TIME CHANGE

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

VILLAGE COUNCIL

PROPOSED

VILLAGE COUNCIL TEMPORARY MEETING TIME CHANGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Lake Orion Village Council at its regular meeting of Monday, February 24, 2020 had expressed its desire to temporarily change the meeting time of the Lake Orion Village Council from 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM. Therefore, the Lake Orion Village Council will be considering the following resolution:

PROPOSED RESOLUTION 2020-008

A RESOLUTION APPROVING TEMPORARILY CHANGING THE LAKE ORION VILLAGE COUNCIL MEETING TIME FROM 7:30 PM TO 7:00 PM FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TO JUNE 30 2020.

WHEREAS, The Lake Orion Village Council at its regular meeting of Monday, February 24, 2020 adopted Resolution 2020-007 indicating the Council’s desire to change the Village Council regular meeting time from 7:30 PM to 7:00 PM from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020; WHEREAS, The Lake Orion Village Council at its regular meeting of March 9, 2020 accepted for First Reading RESOLUTION NO. 2020-008. A RESOLUTION APPROVING TEMPORARILY CHANGING THE LAKE ORION VILLAGE COUNCIL MEETING TIME FROM 7:30 PM TO 7:00 PM FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TO JUNE 30 2020; WHEREAS, The Lake Orion Village Council at its regular meeting of Monday, February 24, 2020 set a Public Hearing to be held at its regular meeting of March 23, 2020 at 7:30 PM in the Village Council Chambers at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI on RESOLUTION NO. 2020-008. A RESOLUTION APPROVING TEMPORARILY CHANGING THE LAKE ORION VILLAGE COUNCIL MEETING TIME FROM 7:30 PM TO 7:00 PM FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TO JUNE 30 2020 and held said Public Hearing on RESOLUTION No. 2020-008 as set; WHEREAS, The Lake Orion Village Council at its regular meeting of Monday, March 23, 2020 accepted for second reading RESOLUTION NO. 2020-008. A RESOLUTION APPROVING TEMPORARILY CHANGING THE LAKE ORION VILLAGE COUNCIL MEETING TIME FROM 7:30 PM TO 7:00 PM FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TO JUNE 30 2020; NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED: That the Lake Orion Village Council adopts Resolution 2020-008 RESOLUTION APPROVING TEMPORARILY CHANGING THE LAKE ORION VILLAGE COUNCIL MEETING TIME FROM 7:30 PM TO 7:00 PM FROM APRIL 1, 2020 TO JUNE 30 2020. BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED: That the Village Clerk is directed to provide proper notice of the temporary meeting time change as required by the Open Meeting Act

The Lake Orion Village Council will consider Proposed Resolution 2020-008 at the following Village Council meetings:

· Monday, March 9, 2020, Regular Village Council Meeting, conduct First Reading of Proposed Resolution 2020-008 · Monday, March 23, 2020, Regular Village Council Meeting: conduct a Public Hearing on Proposed Resolution 2020-008 · Monday, March 23, 2020, Regular Village Council Meeting: conduct Second Reading of Proposed Resolution 2020-008 and consider Adoption of Resolution 2020-008

All Village Council Meetings are held at Village Hall in the Council Chamber located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI and being at 7:30 PM.

Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the meetings by mail to the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 or by email to the Village Clerk at galeczkas@lakeorion.org. For additional information please contact the Village Offices at 248-693-8391.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village, at least three (3) business days in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations. The Village of Lake Orion will provide foreign language or hearing impaired interpretation services for those individuals who contact the village to request such services at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting.

En el espíritu de la observancia de la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades, las personas con discapacidad debe sentirse libre para ponerse en contacto con el pueblo, por lo menos tres (3) días hábiles de antelación a la fecha de la reunión, si se solicitan alojamiento. El municipio de Lake Orion proporcionará idioma extranjero o personas con problemas de audición servicios de interpretación para las personas que se ponen en contacto con el pueblo de solicitar dichos servicios con no menos de siete (7) días antes de la reunión.

Published: 03/04/2020 and 03/11/2020 – Lake Orion Review

Posted: 02/28/2020