Village of Lake Orion – VACANCY – VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION
PUBLIC NOTICE
VACANCY – VILLAGE COUNCIL MEMBER
The Village of Lake Orion is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Village Council.
Applications for the OFFICE OF COUNCILMAN OF THE VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION are available
at the office of the Lake Orion Village Clerk located at Village Hall, 21 E. Church Street, Lake
Orion, MI and on the Village of Lake Orion Website at www.lakeorion.org
ELIGIBILITY FOR OFFICE IN VILLAGE
Section 4.1 of the Charter of the Village of Lake Orion provides the following:
No person shall be elected or appointed to any office who is in default to the Village, or has
been convicted of a felony. The election or appointment of any such defaulter or person shall
be void. No person shall be eligible to any elective office of the Village, other than that of
Village Manager and Village Attorney, unless he shall be of legal age and a registered elector
of the Village.
Persons desiring to qualify as a candidate to fill the vacancy shall file the application and
necessary qualifying forms with the Village Clerk, no later than 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June
7, 2023.
Application forms and additional information may be secured by contacting the Village
Manager at 693-8391, ext. 101 or visiting the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake
Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours (Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).
Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, MIPMC
Village Clerk