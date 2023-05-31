VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

ATTENTION: VILLAGE TAXPAYERS AND/OR RESIDENTS

Delinquent Utility Accounts

All utility accounts (water, sewer or garbage) delinquent six (6) months or more as of June 1,

2023 will be added to the July 1, 2023. Village tax roll.

In addition, the Village Manager has the authority to shut off the supply of water to any

premises.

For billing information, please call (248) 693-8391 ext. 100 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and

4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, MiPMC

Village Clerk