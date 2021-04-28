Village of Lake Orion — PUBLIC HEARING ON 2021-22 PROPOSED BUDGET

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING ON 2021-22 PROPOSED BUDGET

2020-21 PROPOSED BUDGET AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION

Pursuant to Village Charter Section 8.4, Notice is hereby given that a copy of the Proposed Budget for the Village of Lake Orion for the fiscal period July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, will be on file and available for inspection beginning on April 12, 2021. On and after that date, the Proposed Budget will be available at the Village web site: www.lakeorion.org and in the office of the Village Clerk located at Village Hall, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362 during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Prior to adoption, a Public Hearing on the Proposed Budget will be held by the Village Council on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. All meetings and public hearings for the Village of Lake Orion will be conducted virtually through June 30, 2021 due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19 as permitted by MCL 15.263 of Public Act 254 of 2020, the Open Meetings Act, as amended due to the Village of Lake Orion State of Emergency.

“THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET WILL BE A SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.”

The May 10, 2021 Public Hearing on the Budget Proposal is also held to comply with the provisions of the following Public Acts:

Section 2 of Act No. 43 of the Second Extra Session of 1963, Section 141.412 of MCL.

Act No. 2, Public Acts of 1968, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act.

Citizens are encouraged to inspect the Proposed Budget and to attend the Public Hearing to participate in the discussion.

The Village of Lake Orion provides live public access, as follows:.

· Comcast cable channel 20 or ATT cable channel 99 and online at www.orionontv.org . · Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87566761934

Meeting ID: 875 6676 1934; Passcode: sCJ3Qe

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,87566761934#,,,,*505916# US (Chicago)

+16465588656,,87566761934#,,,,*505916# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Meeting ID: 875 6676 1934

Passcode: 505916

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdqgJp3vnx

HOW TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS

· Prior to a meeting: Written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the meeting by the Village Clerk at villageadmin@lakeorion.us Please indicate the agenda item in your subject line.

· During Live Streaming:

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87566761934

Meeting ID: 875 6676 1934; Passcode: sCJ3Qe

Email your comments to villageadmin@lakeorion.us . These comments will be read into the record at the meeting.

NOTE: The Village of Lake Orion must receive correspondence for specific public hearings before the respective public body closes the public hearing to include the correspondence in the record.

If additional information is desired, please contact the Village Office at 248-693-8391.

Adoption of the Budget will be considered at a Regular Village Council Meeting, May 10, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC MiPMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Posted to Web: April 21, 2021

Publish: Lake Orion Review – April 21, 2021