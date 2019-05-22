Village of Lake Orion Public Hearing June 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM – Marihuana Regulations

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

Proposed Ordinance No. 6.20

Marihuana Regulations

At its Regular Meeting of May 13, 2019, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 6.20 to amend the Village of Lake Orion Code of Ordinances, to amend Title XIII. General Offenses, Chapter 130: Offenses Against Village Regulations, Marihuana § 130.005 Possession of Marihuana.

The effect of this Ordinance, if adopted, is to set forth Marihuana regulations.

The Village Council has scheduled a Public Hearing on Proposed Ordinance No. 6.20 for Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:30 PM in the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI. The purpose of the hearing is to grant interested parties an opportunity to offer comments on the proposed ordinance; written comments will be accepted prior to the date and time of the Public Hearing by the Village Clerk, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 following the Public Hearing. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is available on the Village website at www.lakeorion.org .

For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (693-8391 ext. 102). or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village office, at least seventy-two (72) hours in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CCMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: May 22, 2019

Posted: May 17, 2019